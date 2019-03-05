TDP tried to defame TL govt on social media, says TRS

The ruling TRS Tuesday reiterated its charge that TDP tried to defame the on by running a paid campaign on charges of data theft of voters, allegedly by an IT firm here, against which a case has been registered.

"TDP leadership's sinister plan to defame the Telangana government by using paid twitter handles exposed. You could buy tweets from fake handles @ncbn Garu, but don't forget that you need real voters to vote for you!



Caught in #CashForVotes once and now again at it with #CashForTweet," TRS working K T Rama Rao, son of K Chandrasekhar Rao, said on twitter.

In another tweet, he said "By obstructing and filing false petitions in courts, AP CM @ncbn is only indirectly confirming his role in leaking personal information of crores of AP citizens to a private organisation. He needs to answer people of

As per reports, there is enough evidence that a private organisation got hold of confidential data of 3.5Cr AP citizens without any consent of citizens.

Is that why AP CM @ncbn is getting jittery when Telangana Police are investigating the data theft case?, Rao, son of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, said in another



Rao had on Monday said that was only probing the charges as per a complaint and asked AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu why he should fear a probe if he had not done anything wrong.

TDP politbureau member demanded that state what confidential information the data in question contained.

Talking to reporters in Hyderabad, he sought to know how had got access to the data and how it would be confidential if he saw it.

"The voters lists are generally in the public domain," Reddy said.

"The whole of idea of TRS is that Chandrababu Naidu should not become Andhra Pradesh They are trying to hurt TDP by whatever method they can. This complaint... is also part of that," he said.

A political row had broken out over alleged data theft of Andhra Pradesh voters by an IT firm in with the ruling TDP Monday alleging a cyber conspiracy and seeking transfer of the case registered by to the neighbouring state.

