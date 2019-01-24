3 forest officials suspended for alleged smuggling of teak

Three forest department officials have been suspended in connection with alleged illegal timber-smuggling activities in district of Telangana, the forest department said here Thursday.

Teak timber illegally procured in district was being transported and sent to saw mills in neighbouring district, a press release said.

In this connection, police recently seized a vehicle, along with an escort car, the release said.

Six accused were caught near Adilabad, it said.

The accused admitted that one forester and a daily wage worker of a checkpost have been assisting them, the release said.

The worker too has since been arrested, it said.

Four saw mills located at have since been sealed by the forest department, the release said.

Further inquiry revealed an alert was received in May 2018 about the activities of some saw mills in Nizamabad and that the of Nizamabad and his junior colleagues did not properly probe into the complaints received last year in detail, the release said.

Had they investigated last year, the illegal activities would have come to light, it said.

In view of their allegedly gross negligence, three officials have been suspended, the release said, adding that K Chandrasekhar Rao has recently issued directions to take stern action against forest officials if found involved or negligent in protecting the forest and wildlife.

