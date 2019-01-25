Bus attacker in China sentenced to death

A Chinese man, who killed four people and injured seven others in a knife attack in a bus last year, was sentenced to death by a court in on Friday.

On June 22, 2018, got on a bus in and began slashing people with a knife.

He then alighted the bus and chased passengers and passers-by, killing four and injuring seven, the court said.

Police rushed to the scene immediately and held Xin under control soon after the incident.

"His anti-social behaviours were extremely cruel, which brought particularly serious consequences. This individual is highly dangerous and therefore sentenced to death and deprived of political rights for life," the court said on Friday.

The trial heard Xin's claim that he fell seriously ill after being attacked with a "malicious injection" when he was on a bus.

This led him to seek revenge, Intermediate People's Court said on its social media account on Friday.

