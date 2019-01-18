BJP leader hits out at LS deputy speaker Thambidurai

national H Raja Friday slammed AIADMK leader M Thambidurai over his comments against the party allying with the saffron party for the Lok Sabha polls and said he was not in a position to take decisions in the regional party.

Speaking to reporters here, Raja said Thambidurai's comments sounded like he was "frustrated" within the ruling AIADMK in

Taking exception to RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy's reported statement that the AIADMK should ally with the to help it gain a foothold in the state, Thambidurai, who is the deputy speaker, had Thursday termed it "ridiculous."



"When we are trying to strengthen our party, there is no chance of it carrying on its shoulder," Thambidurai had said.

Raja said, "He (Thambidurai) is not in a position to take decisions in the party. If he has a say, then we do not know why he continues to be the of "



".... his comments have been sounding like he is frustrated within the ruling AIADMK," Raja said.

The AIADMK has indicated that it was not averse to forging an electoral alliance with the BJP for the coming Lok Sabha polls, saying "anything can happen."



O Panneerselvam, who holds the top party post of 'coordinator' in the AIADMK, had said "at the time of election, anything can happen."



Recently during an interaction with BJP workers in Tamil Nadu, had said the BJP cherished its old friends.

He had said the BJP was open to alliances following the path of who had successfully built coalitions respecting regional aspirations.

