BJP leader's MLA son assaults official with bat; denied bail

Kailash Vijayvargiya's son - and the party's MLA in - was Wednesday arrested for attacking a civic body with a cricket bat, after a heated argument over a demolition drive.

A local court rejected Akash Vijayvargiya's bail plea and he was sent to jail in the evening, an said.

A video of the assault went viral on social media, after which police filed an FIR against Akash and 10 others in connection with the assault.

Akash went about beating up the even as media persons surrounded him with cameras and recorded the entire incident.

Justifying his action, Akash said, "In the BJP, we have been taught, pehle aavedan, phir nivedan aur phir danadan. (first request and then attack)."



Eye-witnesses said the locals were protesting against razing of a house when Akash, who was a part of the protest, warned the civic body staff of consequences if they do not leave the spot.

His supporters even removed the keys of the earth moving machine brought in to carry out the demolition, they said.

Amid heated exchange, Akash brought out a cricket bat and started hitting an who was talking over his mobile phone. The MLA's supporters also attacked the and abused him while police personnel tried to bring the situation under control.

Soon after the incident, employees held a demonstration by stopping their work.

Akash said some civic officials were razing even those houses which are in a good condition, by declaring them as dilapidated.

"This is a conspiracy between owners of the houses and officials. They want to raze the houses so that leaders of the ruling can take possession of the land," he said.

Condemning the assault, state said, "The lawmaker himself has broken the law. The incident has exposed the real face of the BJP.

