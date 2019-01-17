BJP leader shot dead in Madhya Pradesh

A was shot dead by an unidentified person in a busy area of the city Thursday evening, police said.

The victim, Prahlad Bandhwar, was of the local municipal council.

of Police (CSP) R M Shukla said Bandhwar was attacked when he was standing outside District Cooperative Bank, located in Nai Abadi area, at around 7 pm.

An unidentified person shot him from point-blank range and fled from the spot, Shukla said and added the assailant's motorcycle has been recovered.

Bandhwar was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, the said.

He said the police have launched a hunt for the killer.

A large number of BJP supporters gathered outside the hospital after the incident. Shops in the area downed their shutters.

Meanwhile, former and senior BJP leader termed the attack as a heinous crime and said the culprit should be arrested immediately.

