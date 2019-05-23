BJP leading in all 5 seats in Karnataka, initial trends show

The BJP is leading in all the five seats out of 28 in as per the initial trends available so far, the said.

According to trends available for the five seats on the of India website, Y Devendrappa of BJP was leading against Congress' V S Ugrappa by a margin of over 311 votes in Bellary.

In Dakshina Kannada, the saffron party's sitting was leading against Congress' Mithun M Rai by 1,912 votes.

In Davangere, BJP's sitting and former Union G M Siddeshwara was leading against Congress' H B Manjappa by a margin of 953 votes.

In former Prime H D Deve Gowda's family bastion of Hassan, his grandson of JD(S) was trailing against A Manju, who quit and joined BJP ahead of polls.

Manju was leading with a margin of 216 votes.

Sitting BJP was leading in Raichur against Rajashekar Hitnal of by a margin of 1,710 votes.

Counting of votes began at 8 am in 28 counting centresacross the state, where 3,224 tables have been arranged forthe purpose, and the total number of rounds are expected to beabout 4,215, poll officials said.

