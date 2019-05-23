BJP leads on 10 seats in Chhattisgarh

The BJP is maintaining a lead on the 10 out of total 11 seats in while the is leading only in (ST) constituency, as per the trends available so far.

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP had bagged 10 seats and the one.

The had won the assembly elections late last year by dislodging the BJP from power.

In the trends available so far, state BJP vice president is leading over his Congress opponent and by 1,57,292 votes in seat.

In Durg seat, BJP's is ahead of Congress nominee Pratima Chandrakar by 1,85,455 votes.

In Rajnandgaon seat, BJP's Santosh Pandey is leading over Congress rival by 88,389 votes.

In Raigarh (ST) seat, BJP's Gomtee Sai was leading over Congress nominee Laljeet Singh Rathiya by 65,073 votes.

In Surguja (ST) seat, BJP's Renuka Singh is ahead of Congress' Khelsai Singh by 1,12,287 votes.

In Janjgir-Champa (SC) seat, BJP's Guharam Ajgalley is leading over Congress rival by 48,666 votes.

In Korba, Congress' Jyotsana Mahant, wife of state Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant, is trailing by 7,470 votes against BJP's Jyotinand Dubey.

In Kanker (ST) seat, BJP's is ahead of Congress Biresh Thakur by 13,285 votes while in Bilaspur, BJP's is leading by 72,179 votes against Congress' Atal Shrivastav.

In Mahasamund seat, BJP's Chunnilal Sahu, who was initially trailing, has now taken a lead over Congress' Dhanendra Sahu by 18,286 votes.

The lone solace for the Congress seems to be (ST) seat, as far as trends are concerned, where its sitting MLA Dipak Baij is ahead of BJP's Baiduram Kashyap by 36,834 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)