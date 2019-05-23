LS polls: NCP regrets Cong's performance; BJP leaders laud Modi's leadership

With election trends suggesting the NDA making huge gains, UPA ally Nationalist Party Thursday conceded defeat of the alliance in the Lok Sabha polls, saying "unfortunately" the Congress' performance was not up to the mark.

leaders have attributed the performance to the "leadership" of and Amit Shah, and termed it "historic".

The BJP, on its own, is leading in over 290 seats, while its main rival is ahead in 52 of the 542 Lok Sabha constituencies that went to polls across the country.

The NCP is leading at four seats.

"We have some setbacks and we find that unfortunately the didn't perform up to the mark," senior NCP told a private channel.

If the trends stay until final results, the BJP would have improved on its 2014 performance when it had won 282 seats on its own in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Adding the seats won by its allies, the BJP-led could win 343 seats, up from 336 in 2014.

Swaraj told a private TV channel, "This is clear mandate for the Modi-led BJP government...Caste combination looks good on paper but merely caste combination does not work. You need a big loud message that opposition did not have."



"Combination of (Narendra) Modi and (Amit) Shah is very unique and important. This victory is a result of the leadership of Modi and Shah, and the hardwork of lakhs of party workers," said

The results are a resounding endorsement of Narendra Modi's popularity, his government's achievements in the last five years and his campaign, which centred around national security and nationalism. He also relentlessly attacked the for what he called its dynastic legacy, and blamed it for the country's woes. The opposition had criticised the BJP campaign as divisive and polarising.

said,"Hard work pays. and worked very hard...Let me tell you there is no TINA (there in no alternative) factor. Its pro-incumbency votes."



"This is the victory of The BJP has created history under the leadership of Congratulations to countrymen and party workers," Road Transport and said.

On poll trends for West Bengal, BJP leaders said people were angry with and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who they said, has failed on all fronts.

BJP's in-charge said,"The election results in Bengal show that people are angry with Banerjee.People are under threat. The TMC has failed on all fronts."



The work done by Modi gave people the confidence that he should be reelected, he said.

While minister told a TV channel the days of Banerjee are numbered, BJP said the people of Bengal were "fed up" with Banerjee, and that is why BJP is winning



In a tweet, congratulated Modi for the historic win and Yoga Guru Ramdev said policies of the prime minister is for the welfare 125 crore Indians.

