Sri Lankan leaders unite in congratulating Modi as BJP heads to major poll win

Sri Lankan Maithripala Sirisena, and main congratulated as he led his towards a resounding victory for a second term in office.

The BJP was set to return to power Thursday as the partial vote count released by the showed that it was leading in 296 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in seven phases, demolishing the combined opposition with the stuck at 51 seats.

"Congratulations on your victory and the people's re-endorsement of you leadership," Sirisena said in a tweet.

"I have immense pleasure in extending to you my warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes on the victory of the BJP," Wickremesinghe's message of congratulations said.

"Heartfelt best wishes and congratulations," Rajapaksa said in his message.

interrupted his speech in Parliament to offer congratulations to Modi.

Several other lawmakers in Parliament offered best wishes to the Indian leader.

Last year, faced a major constitutional and political crisis which lasted over 50 days after Sirisena took a controversial decision of sacking Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister to replace him with Rajapaksa in late October.

He was then forced to restore Wickremesinghe in office as Rajapaksa was not able to prove his majority in Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)