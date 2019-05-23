Geoffrey Rush wins largest-ever Australia defamation payout

Hollywood star Rush won an Australian record multi-million-dollar payout Thursday after a court found that a newspaper defamed him.

reported the Oscar-winning has been awarded almost USD 2 million for lost earnings and compensation, after he was accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour toward female cast members.

In a front-page article published in 2017, wrote that the Theatre Company received a complaint that Rush had inappropriately touched a female co-star during a staging of " Lear".

A judge had described the content as a "recklessly irresponsible piece of sensationalist journalism."



The paper, owned by Rupert Murdoch, had appealed the initial ruling that set part of the compensation.

Australia's laws are notoriously strict.

The Age newspaper said the sum was the largest ever paid to an individual in the country.

Rush won the Academy Award in 1997 for his role in "Shine" and is one of the few stars to have also won a Golden Globe, an and a

