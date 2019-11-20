BJP making India's best organisations hollow, selling them: Priyanka

Congress leader Vadra on Wednesday hit out at the government over Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reported remarks that Air India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation could be sold by March, alleging the BJP is making India's best organisations hollow and then selling them.

Her attack comes days after Sitharaman reportedly said the government was looking to wrap up the sale of state-run Air India and oil refiner and marketer by March 2020.

"Our organisations are our pride. These are our 'golden birds'," said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The BJP had promised to build the country, but they are working to make India's best organisations hollow and sell them. Sad," the Congress general secretary said.