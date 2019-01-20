BJP MLA says Mayawati 'worse than a transgender', draws strong criticism

An MLA from the ruling BJP in Sunday came under severe criticism from allies and opposition leaders for calling a "blot on womankind" and "worse than a transgender".

The Mughalsarai MLA made the controversial remarks at a rally on Saturday while referring to the infamous incident when was assaulted by workers in a guest house in 1995.

"Former sold her dignity for power and joined hands with those who disrespected her... She is a blot on womankind. Cannot say if she can be counted among men or women, she is worse than a transgender person," Singh alleged.

Condemning her remarks, and told a presser in on Sunday that such personal comments should not be made.

(BSP) S C Misra said on BJP leaders have "lost their mental balance after the BSP-SP tie-up" which, he said, threatened to rock the ruling party's boat.

also denounced the BJP MLA for using derogatory remarks against Mayawati.

"The remark smacks of desperation and nervousness among BJP leaders and is an affront to all women," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the said it would formally issue a notice to Singh seeking an explanation from her.

