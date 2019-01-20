Pak ISIS 'terrorists' shot dead were 'innocent': govt

Pakistani authorities on Sunday admitted that three of the four "terrorists" who were killed in an encounter with police in province were "innocent" even as 16 personnel involved in the have been arrested.

"Police have arrested 16 personnel of counter terrorism department (CTD), and a intelligence agency allegedly involved in the encounter that took place in district, 200 kms from on Saturday. An FIR has also been instituted against them," Law Minister told a conference.

Raja said the who was leading the operation has been suspended from service.

Khalil, a resident of Lahore, his wife, their 13-year-old daughter and their neighbour Zeeshan, were on their way to a wedding in Burewala when they were shot dead by police in Zeeshan's car in the Qadirabad area on Saturday morning.

The CTD in a statement however said that was an active member of the Islamic State group and a phone call was intercepted from in which an had directed other members of the network to hide after the killing of

The couple's three minor children in the car however survived. Their minor son sustained a bullet injury while their two daughters were unhurt.

Following the killings, the CTD claimed to have shot dead four "terrorists" including two women in what it said was an "intelligence-based operation".

On Sunday, the CTD declared Khalil and his family as "innocent", saying "neither Khalil nor his family members knew that was an ISIS terrorist who supplied ammunition to other members of his network".

It said Zeeshan offered a lift to Khalil and his family to Burewala only to transport ammunition and explosives.

"Police usually do not check a vehicle with women and children," the CTD said, adding that the first shot was fired by Zeeshan when his car was intercepted by the police. In the return of fire Zeeshan and the three others were killed.

The killing of the three innocents sent shock waves across the country as expressed grief.

"The CTD did a great job in the fight against terrorism but everyone must be accountable before the law," Khan said

"As soon as the joint investigation team's report comes, swift action will be taken. The government's priority is protection of all its citizens," Khan said.

The government has said it will look after the surviving children of Khalil.

The CTD said that Zeeshan was also involved in the killing of three ISI intelligence officers in Multan, a in and in the kidnappings of American national and Ali Haider Gilani, son of former

The Opposition has condemned the killings and demanded the government bring the culprits to justice.

