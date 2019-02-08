BJP MP demands action against encroachment near rail tracks

member Malviya Friday demanded action against encroachments near rail tracks to contain incidents of stone pelting and in trains.

He said the government should take action against miscreants pelting stones and indulging in loot in trains.

He added that such incidents are increasing.

"Take action against encroachments near rail tracks," he said during Zero Hour.

Bhola Singh (BJP) raised concerns over increasing population in the country.

He said several members have brought private members' bill on the matter.

"Government should make a law to control this and stop benefits to people who do not follow it," he said.

He said the government should take steps to control the population.

