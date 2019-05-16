BJP objects painting resembling symbol of a party at some

BJP on Thursday objected to a painting resembling symbol of a national party at three polling stations under Sahib constituency and demanded reinspection of all booths in the district in view of this.

A party delegation led by BJP Devesh Kumar met (CEO) H R Srinivasa and submitted a memorandum objecting painting resembling the symbol of a political party (Congress' hand).

Other members of the delegation were Prashant Kumar Verma, Radhika Raman, Nikhil Anand, Pankaj Singh, and Rajiv Ranjan, all BJP functionaries.

Expressing the hope that the would maintain its objectivity and neutrality, the BJP team drew the CEOs attention towards the painting at polling stations 149, 150 and 167 under Bankipore assembly segment of Sahib Parliamentary constituency which the party workers found during a visit.

The party (BJP) demands the Commission that it should take suo motu cognizance of the matter and take appropriate action against officials responsible for the painting.

It also sought removal of the painting without any delay besides suspending the erring officials.

district has two lok sabha constituencies of Patna Sahib and Pataliputra.

and BJP's nominee and fighting on ticket are locked in an intese contest at Patna Sahib.

While another and BJP's nominee Ram Kripal Yadav is taking on Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter and RJD candidate on Pataliputra seat.

When contacted, the told that the painting has not been carried out by the district administration, rather it seems that it might be done by some children after colouring their hands.

We have asked officials to remove the painting from the booths, Srinivasa said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)