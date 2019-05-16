Stalin calls PM 'liar' for not honouring 2014 poll promises

Describing as a 'liar', DMK M K Thursday said Modi has failed to implement the election promises he'd made during th 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Modi has assured to provide two crore jobs annually which means a total of 10 crore jobs in five years, but he has failed on that count, he said.

Many educated youth in have been jobless while some youth from North have got placements in the railways and other government departments, he said.

This only shows the has neglected Tamil Nadu, he alleged.

Addressing a meeting of handloom weavers in Sulur where the by-poll is scheduled on May 19 and seeking votes for party candidate Pongalur N Palanisamy, said Modi has also failed to bring black money from abroad.

Stating that the people of the country have already decided to oust at the Centre, the DMK said the people of have also decided to remove the 'puppet' government of K Palaniswamy in

reiterated that after May 23 when the poll results would be out, there would be DMK government in the state, as the party was sure to win the by-polls for 22 seats.

He assured the weavers of an end to various problems, including GST, raw materials, forming of handloom board and pension through the new government to be formed in New Delhi, as, he said, would not be in place after May 23.

