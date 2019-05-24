BJP retains 3 J&K seats, NC gets 2, leads in 1; Mehbooba's PDP routed

The BJP has retained its three Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the National Conference has won two seats in the region and is leading in one, leaving Mehbooba Mufti's PDP stunned as it could not open its account.

and were among the prominent faces to make it to the 17th Lok Sabha from the state which sends six MPs to the lower house.

The biggest electoral upset in the state was witnessed in where former chief finished third. The seat has been won by National Conference candidate and former whose nearest rival was of the

According to the website, while Masoodi polled 40,180 votes, Mir got 33,504 and Mufti got 30,524 votes.

In the Udhampur seat of Jammu region, BJP's won by 3.57 lakh votes defeating Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Jammu and Kashmir's last

As per officials it is the highest margin of victory for any successful candidate in J&K till now. Singh got 61.38 per cent votes.

He had defeated former and in 2014.

The BJP's Jugal Kishore defeated of the by 3,02,875 votes on the Jammu seat.

The party's J T Namgyal won the Ladakh seat defeating and journalist-turned-politician by over 10,000 votes. Rebel Congress candidate spoiled the game for the grand old party and Hussain by so far bagging 29,000 votes.

For the NC, 83-year-old Abdullah got 1,06,750 votes and defeated of the PDP by 70,050 votes in the constituency. This will be Abdullah's fourth term in the Lok Sabha, having been a member in 1980, 2009 and 2017 previously.

The Congress is set to draw a blank in the state even though the National Conference and the PDP had not fielded candidates for Jammu and Udhampur seats in order to consolidate anti-BJP vote.

In the Baramulla constituency, the most-keenly contested seat in region both in terms of candidates and people's participation, NC candidate is leading by over 30,000 votes.

The former Assembly is followed by of the People's Conference and Sheikh PDP candidate stands a distant third.

In 2014, the BJP had won three seats -- two in the Jammu reagin and the Ladakh seat -- while the PDP had swept all three seats in the Valley.

However, Abdullah had won the Lok Sabha bypoll to the seat in 2017.

