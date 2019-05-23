JUST IN
BJP's Gopal Jee Thakur trounces RJD's Siddiqui in Darbhanga

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

BJP candidate Gopal Jee Thakur has defeated RJD nominee Abdul Bari Siddiqui from Darbhanga seat by a margin of over 2.67 lakh votes, in the first Lok Sabha election result declared in the state.

Siddiqui is a former president of the state RJD. He was also a minister in the RJD governments headed by Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

BJP's Kirti Azad had won the seat in the 2014 LS polls. He later joined the Congress and is contesting from Dhanbad in neighbouring Jharkhand.

