3 deaths in Missouri as tornado strikes state capital

A "violent tornado" touched down in Jefferson City, causing heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and leaving many people trapped in the wreckage of their homes.

The service reported that a "confirmed large and destructive tornado" was observed over at 11:43 pm Wednesday, moving northeast at 40 mph (64 kph).

The capital city has a population of about 40,000 and is located about 130 miles (209 kilometers) west of

"Across the state, Missouri's first responders once again responded quickly and with strong coordination as much of the state dealt with extremely dangerous conditions that left people injured, trapped in homes, and tragically led to the death of three people," said.

"I want our responders and all the neighbours who acted selflessly to help their neighbours to know how much their heroic efforts are appreciated by all Missourians."



Public Safety confirmed in a tweet that three people were killed in the Golden City area of Barton County, and several injured in the Carl Junction area of Police Lt. said around 2:15 am Thursday that there were no reports of fatalities in the capital, but authorities had received multiple calls of people being trapped in homes.

The tornado hit during a week that has seen several days of and torrential rains in parts of the Southern Plains and

"It's a chaotic situation right now," Williams said.

Williams spoke from the Cole County Sheriff's office, where debris including insulation, roofing shingles and lay on the ground outside the front doors.

Area hospitals did not see an immediate influx of patients but set up command centers in case the need arises.

"We have four patients with minor injuries," said Jessica Royston, at Center.

Power outages were reported in parts of the city.

Public Safety tweeted that there was a possibility of more and flooding.

Austin Thomson, 25, was in the laundry room of his apartment complex to do his wash and noticed the wind started picking up. He saw sheets of rain coming down and a flagpole bend and then slam to the ground.

The windows broke and he dove behind the washers and dryers.

After it calmed down, he walked outside to check the damage.

"There's basically one building that's basically one story now. Every building there is two stories."



The said it had received 22 reports of by late Wednesday, although some of those could be duplicate reporting of the same twister.

One tornado skirted just a few miles north of Joplin, Missouri, on that killed 161 people in the city.

The tornado caused some damage in the town of Carl Junction, about 4 miles (6.44 kilometers) north of the airport.

Storms and torrential rains have ravaged the Midwest, from through Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and

Two barges broke loose and floated swiftly down the swollen in on Wednesday, spreading alarm downstream as they threatened to hit a dam.

Authorities urged residents of several small towns in and to leave their homes as rivers and streams rose.

The town of Webbers Falls, Oklahoma, was one such town. Town officials ordered a mandatory evacuation Wednesday afternoon because of the river's rising level.

But Wednesday evening, a posting on the town's official page sounded the alarm about the runaway barges for its 600 residents: "Evacuate immediately.

The barges are loose and has the potential to hit the lock and dam 16. If the dam breaks, it will be catastrophic!! Leave now!!" There was no word by midnight Wednesday where the barges were on the river, but local television stations showing live video of the river and the lock and dam said they had not yet arrived.

The was approaching historic highs, while the already high Missouri and Mississippi Rivers were again rising after a multi-day stretch of storms that produced dozens of tornadoes.

Forecasters predicted parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and could see more severe weather on Thursday.

Deaths from this week's storms include a 74-year-old woman found early Wednesday morning in

Officials there say she was killed by a possible tornado that damaged a farmstead in

Missouri authorities said heavy rain was a contributing factor in the deaths of two people in a traffic accident Tuesday near Springfield.

A fourth weather-related death may have occurred in Oklahoma, where the said a woman apparently drowned after driving around a barricade Tuesday near Perkins, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of City.

The unidentified woman's body was sent to the to confirm the cause of death.

Oklahoma Department of said she isn't yet listed as what would be the state's first storm-related death.

