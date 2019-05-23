North boys dominate to enter semis

Second seeded led the charge of players from the north into the boys' singles semi finals at the 13th Ramesh Memorial CCI Under 16 Tennis Nationals here on Thursday.

Duhan outplayed local boy in straight sets in a one-sided boys' quarter final match at the Cricket Club of India.

He won or 6-2 6-1.

Joining him in the last four stage were number 4 seed Dhru Tangri of Punjab, fifth-seeded of Chandigarh and ninth-seeded of

Top-seeded Sanjana Sirimalla of Telengana took her appointed place in the semi finals of the girls' singles.

Also through were unseeded of Karnataka, along with Haryana's Renne and Pari Singh, seeded seven and eight respectively.

The results: U16 boys singles (Quarter finals): 2- (Har) bt (Mah) 6-2, 6-1; 4- Dhru Tangri (PB) bt (Mah) 6-3, 6-1; 5- (Chd) bt (Ch) 6-2, 6-0; 9- (Har) bt (MP) 6-0, 6-1.

U16 girls singles (Quarter finals): 1-Sanjana Sirimalla (TS) bt 6-4, 7-5; 7-Renne (Har) bt (Guj) 6-0, 6-2; 8- (Har) bt (Kar) 6-1, 6-2; (Kar) bt Bhumika Tripathi(Mah) 6-3, 6-1.

U16 boys doubles (Semi finals): (Kar)/ (MP) bt (MP)/ (Mah) 6 -4, 7-6(1); (Ch)/Krishan Hooda (Ch) bt Sam Chawla (Del)/ (AS) 6-2, 6-1; Girls doubles (Semi finals): 1-Rutuja Chaphalkar (Mah)/ Hrudaya Shah (Mah) bt 3-Sai Bhoyar (Mah)/Ishita Jadhav (Mah) 6-3, 6-0; 4-Renne (HR)/Vaishnavi Adkar (Mah) bt Lakshmi Arunkumar (TN)/Karthika Vijay (TN) 6-0, 6-3.

