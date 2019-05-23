North boys dominate to enter semis

Second seeded Chirag Duhan led the charge of players from the north into the boys' singles semi finals at the 13th Ramesh Desai Memorial CCI Under 16 Tennis Nationals here on Thursday.
Duhan outplayed local boy Anargha Ganguly in straight sets in a one-sided boys' quarter final match at the Cricket Club of India.
He won or 6-2 6-1.
Joining him in the last four stage were number 4 seed Dhru Tangri of Punjab, fifth-seeded Krishna Hooda of Chandigarh and ninth-seeded Karan Singh of Haryana.
Top-seeded Sanjana Sirimalla of Telengana took her appointed place in the semi finals of the girls' singles.
Also through were unseeded Naisha Srivastav of Karnataka, along with Haryana's Renne Singla and Pari Singh, seeded seven and eight respectively.
The results: U16 boys singles (Quarter finals): 2- Chirag Duhan (Har) bt Anargha Ganguly (Mah) 6-2, 6-1; 4- Dhru Tangri (PB) bt Saheb Sodhi (Mah) 6-3, 6-1; 5-Krishna Hooda (Chd) bt Ajay Singh (Ch) 6-2, 6-0; 9-Karan Singh (Har) bt Ayushman Arjeria (MP) 6-0, 6-1.
U16 girls singles (Quarter finals): 1-Sanjana Sirimalla (TS) bt Diya Bhardwaj (Guj) 6-4, 7-5; 7-Renne Singla (Har) bt Vidhi Jani (Guj) 6-0, 6-2; 8-Pari Singh (Har) bt Reshma Maruri (Kar) 6-1, 6-2; Naisha Srivastav (Kar) bt Bhumika Tripathi(Mah) 6-3, 6-1.
U16 boys doubles (Semi finals): Nikhil Niranjan (Kar)/Denim Yadav (MP) bt Deep Munim (MP)/Arjun Gohad (Mah) 6 -4, 7-6(1); Ajay Singh (Ch)/Krishan Hooda (Ch) bt Sam Chawla (Del)/Akash Deb (AS) 6-2, 6-1; Girls doubles (Semi finals): 1-Rutuja Chaphalkar (Mah)/ Hrudaya Shah (Mah) bt 3-Sai Bhoyar (Mah)/Ishita Jadhav (Mah) 6-3, 6-0; 4-Renne Singla (HR)/Vaishnavi Adkar (Mah) bt Lakshmi Arunkumar (TN)/Karthika Vijay (TN) 6-0, 6-3.
