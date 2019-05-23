BJP's P P Chaudhary retains Pali seat

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

BJP candidate and Union Minister P P Chaudhary retained his Pali parliamentary seat Thrusday, defeating Congress candidate Badriram Jakhar by a huge margin of 4,81,597 votes.

Chaudhary polled 9,00,149 votes against Jhakar's 4,18,552.

Chaudhary served as the Union minister of State for Law and Justice and Ministry of Corporate Affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

He is among the four Union ministers from the state who managed to retain their seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Choudhary had defeated the Congress candidate by a margin of 3,99,039 votes.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 21:21 IST

