BJP's P P Chaudhary retains Pali seat

-
ALSO READ
PM used Gurdaspur rally to criticise Cong, instead of announcing schemes for farmers: Jakhar
Two Congress leaders engage in verbal spat during election campaign
Wouldn't have allowed Sunny to contest from Gurdaspur had I known Sunil Jakhar was his opponent: Dharmendra
Punjab Congress candidate's wife owns Swiss account
Punjab Cong chief urges PM to announce spl package for state
-
BJP candidate and Union Minister P P Chaudhary retained his Pali parliamentary seat Thrusday, defeating Congress candidate Badriram Jakhar by a huge margin of 4,81,597 votes.
Chaudhary polled 9,00,149 votes against Jhakar's 4,18,552.
Chaudhary served as the Union minister of State for Law and Justice and Ministry of Corporate Affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.
He is among the four Union ministers from the state who managed to retain their seats.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Choudhary had defeated the Congress candidate by a margin of 3,99,039 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU