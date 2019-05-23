BJP's P P Chaudhary retains Pali seat

BJP candidate and P P retained his parliamentary seat Thrusday, defeating candidate Badriram by a huge margin of 4,81,597 votes.

polled 9,00,149 votes against Jhakar's 4,18,552.

served as the of State for Law and Justice and in Narendra Modi's cabinet.

He is among the four Union ministers from the state who managed to retain their seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Choudhary had defeated the candidate by a margin of 3,99,039 votes.

