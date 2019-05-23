Kumaraswamy's son loses in Mandya

In a huge embarassment to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, his son was defeated by and independent candidateSumalatha by 1,25,876 votes in constituency, that saw a bitterly contested campaign.

While got 7,03,660 votes, secured 5,77,784 votes, poll officials said here Thursday.

witnessed a voter turnout of 80.23 per cent, the highest in

The election had catapulted it to the national limelight, with the contest projected as a cliffhanger between Nikhil, who was the candidate of Congress-JD(S) combine, and Ambareesh, who is backed by the BJP.

While (31) is the third generation political entrant from former H D Deve Gowda's family, (55) is the widow of popular actor-turned M H

Sumalatha had initially sought a ticket from Congress, the party from which her late husband had represented Mandya in the past, but it was denied citing coalition compulsions as it had to cede the constituency to JD(S), as per the seat sharing arrangement.

She declared her candidature as an independent, but the move irked and the JD(S) leadership, who were once close to Ambareesh, as they gaugedthat she might be a threat for them in their backyard.

All was not well between the alliance partners, as several leaders and workers,miffed over their party's decision to cede the seat to JD(S), did not campaign for Nikhil, upset over certain comments by allegedly against them.

Many party leaders and workers had extended support to Sumalatha and had campaigned for her openly with the flag.

Mandya constituency has eight assembly segmentsand all the seats are represented by the JD(S).

So it wasconsidered as a high stakes battle for ashis performance here was seen as a mark to gauge the regionalparty's hold on the dominant Vokkaliga community votes.

