BJP set to hold its Rajasthan fort

The BJP is set to repeat its 2014 stellar performance in as the latest trends show the party leading in 24 of the 25 seats in the state, with its ally the leading in the other seat.

The Congress, which has a wafer-thin majority in the state Assembly, has failed to breach the BJP fortress of Bikaner, Churu, Jhalawar and Jalore where lotus has bloomed in the last three

In the Bakiner seat, is leading by more than 2.60 lakh votes over his cousin and former IPS

had won the seat in 2009 and 2014 and before him, it was veteran won the seat for BJP in 2004.

The Jat-dominated Churu parliamentary seat has been a BJP bastion for over a decade now. Former Ram Singh Kaswan's son is leading in the seat by 3.29 lakh votes over Congress'

Dushyant Singh, the son of former Vasundhara Raje, is leading by over 4.30 lakh votes and is all set to get elected for the fourth time from Jhalawar seat. The had fielded Pramod Sharma, who had joined the party from the BJP.

Raje had represented the constituency in the parliament for five consecutive terms from 1989 to 2004.

In Jalore, the BJP's sitting is leading by 2.61 lakh votes over the Congress' Ratan Devasi.

Patel won the seat in 2009 and 2014 while in 2004 the saffron party's was elected from the seat.

The BJP alone had won all the 25 parliamentary seats in the state in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)