BJP set to sweep in Karnataka,leaves ruling coalition in tizzy

: The BJP appeared headed for a spectacular win in as it bagged 11 seats and was leading in 14 others, leaving the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance in a tizzy over the stability of its one-year old government.

Reflecting the coalition's plight, in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun in Gulbarga and former Prime and JDS supremo H D in Tumkur were trailing their BJP rivals, trends showed.

With the BJP dealing a hammer blow, and JD(S) managed to win only one seat each, indicating that neither arithmetic nor chemistry worked for the two, which apparently failed to reconcile with each other at the ground level.

Sumalatha Ambareesh, supported by the BJP, was leading by 1,26,436 votes in Mandya in a fiercely fought battle against Chief H D Kumaraswamy's son

87-year old Gowda was trailing by a margin of 12,387 votes in Tumkur against BJP's G S Basavaraj.

Gowda's another grandson Prajwal Revanna,son of H D Revanna defeated A Manju of the BJP by 1,41,324 votes in Hassan.

Gowda had shifted to Tumkur from his traditional bastion Hassan to make way for his grandson.

Kharge, a veteran Congressman, who has never tasted electoral defeat, was trailing by 95,168 votes against BJP's Umesh Jadhav, who resigned as MLA and joined the saffron party ahead of the elections.

Senior faced defeat against BJP candidate B N Bache Gowda in Chikkaballapur by 1,82,110 votes.

Seven from Kolar K H Muniyappa was trailing against BJP candidate by a margin of 2,09,707 votes.

Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda (Bangalore North) was leading against his Congress rival by a huge margin, his colleagues and Anant Kumar Hegde (Uttara Kannada) won their respective seats by a margin of 2,58,038 and 4,79,649 votes, respectively.

Other BJP candidates who won are Devendrappa(Bellary), (Bidar), Nalin Kumar Kateel(Dakshina Kannada), (Dharwad),C S Udasi (Haveri), Karadi Snaganna (Koppal).

State BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra (Shimoga) also won in Shimoga defeating his nearest rival by a huge margin of 2,33,360 votes.

Among leading BJP candidates are (Chikkodi),Tejavi Surya (Bangalore South), A Narayanaswamy (Chitradurga), G M Siddeshwar (Davangere), P C Mohan (Bangalore Central), (Mysore), Muniswamy (Kolar), (Bagalkot) and

The Lok Sabha poll outcome is widely expected to have a bearing on the stability of the one-year old H D government, which has been bogged down by inner contradictions within the coalition, keeping the state in political turmoil.

The coalition government is also living in constant fear of losing the support of its MLAs, against BJP's alleged bid to topple the government.

BJP has been claiming that 20 MLAs within the ruling coalition were ready to jump ship post the Lok Sabha poll outcome, which has put the government on the edge and made it struggle to keep its flock in tact.

Under the seat sharing arrangement,Congress had contested in 20 constituencies and JDS in seven.

Calling the Lok Sabha election results "unexpected", H D said leaders of his party JD(S) and Congress would deliberate on the reasons behind the defeat in the election.

conceded defeat and said he respected the mandate of the people.

"Leaders of both parties of coalition will hold a discussion about the loss of JDS-Congress coalition candidates.

"Our party has seen many victories & losses over the years and party workers need not lose heart on this loss.

Let us strive to strengthen the party in the days ahead," the tweeted.

He congratulated for emerging victorious for the second time saying that he respected the mandate of the people.

