Smriti Irani tweets inspirational poem after Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat in Amethi

Smriti Irani, termed a 'giant-slayer' by many after managing an unbeatable lead over Rahul Gandhi, quoted a line from a famous poem to assert that nothing was impossible.

" kehta hai aasmaan mein suraakh nahin ho sakta," she tweeted.

The line is taken from an inspirational poem of famous Dushyant Kumar. Her tweet came immediately after Gandhi conceded defeat in Amethi and congratulated

The 43-year-old BJP leader took the political hotbed of Amethi by storm after trends indicated that she was heading for a win in the Gandhi-stronghold.

Gandhi had also contested the Lok Sabha election from Wayanad in Kerala, a decision political pundits believed was widely influenced by the tough fight posed to him in his home turf.

The Gandhi scion had defeated her in Amethi in 2014 by a margin of 1.07 lakh votes.

