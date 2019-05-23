BJP set to sweep Rajasthan

The BJP-led NDA is heading towards a clean sweep in with saffron party candidates leading in 24 seats while its alliance partner is leading in one seat, as per trends.

One of the BJP candidates is leading with a margin of more than three lakh votes, one with more than two lakh margin and 14 are leading with more than 1 lakh vote margin.

Two BJP candidates -- (Bhilwara) and PP Chaudhary (Pali)-- are leading with huge margins of 3,57,157 and 2,21,991 votes.

(Ajmer), (Alwar), (Barmer), Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner), Rahul Kaswan (Churu), Chandra Prakash Chaudhary (Chittorgarh), Nihal Chand (Ganganagar), (Jaipur), Rajyavardhan Rathore ( Rural), (Jalore), Dushyant Singh (Jhalawar-Baran), (Jodhpur), and are leading with a margin of more than one lakh votes.

BJP's alliance partner candidate is leading with a margin of 58912 votes in Nagaur seat.

In Jodhpur, Ashok Gehlot's son is trailing behind BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with a margin of 1,01,628 votes.

Ashok Gehlot, who became the of for the third time in December 2018, has himself represented Jodhpur seat in Lok sabha for five times from 1980 to 1999.

