BJP set to sweep Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party to contest all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan
RLP joins hands with BJP in Rajasthan, gets Nagaur Lok Sabha seat
BJP leads in Rajasthan, Congress trails
BJP forges alliance with RLP in Rajasthan
RLP will influence voters in favour of BJP in nearly 18 seats in Raj: Beniwal
-
The BJP-led NDA is heading towards a clean sweep in Rajasthan with saffron party candidates leading in 24 seats while its alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party is leading in one seat, as per Election Commission trends.
One of the BJP candidates is leading with a margin of more than three lakh votes, one with more than two lakh margin and 14 are leading with more than 1 lakh vote margin.
Two BJP candidates --Subhas Chand Baheria (Bhilwara) and PP Chaudhary (Pali)-- are leading with huge margins of 3,57,157 and 2,21,991 votes.
Bhagirath Chaudhary (Ajmer), Balak Nath (Alwar), Kailash Chaudhary (Barmer), Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner), Rahul Kaswan (Churu), Chandra Prakash Chaudhary (Chittorgarh), Nihal Chand (Ganganagar), Ramcharan Bohra (Jaipur), Rajyavardhan Rathore (Jaipur Rural), Devji Patel (Jalore), Dushyant Singh (Jhalawar-Baran), Gajendra Singh Shekhwat (Jodhpur), Diya Kumari (Rajsamand) and Arjun Lal Meena (Udaipur) are leading with a margin of more than one lakh votes.
BJP's alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party candidate Hanuman Beniwal is leading with a margin of 58912 votes in Nagaur seat.
In Jodhpur, Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is trailing behind BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with a margin of 1,01,628 votes.
Ashok Gehlot, who became the chief minister of Rajasthan for the third time in December 2018, has himself represented Jodhpur seat in Lok sabha for five times from 1980 to 1999.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU