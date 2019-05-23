Zinc futures shed 0.59% on profit-booking

futures Thursday fell 0.59 per cent to Rs 210.30 per kg as speculators booked profits amid low demand at the spot market.

On the Multi commodity Exchange, for delivery in May contracts eased by Rs 1.25, or 0.59 per cent, to Rs 210.30 per kg in a business turnover of 3,636 lots.

The for delivery in June contracts also fell by Rs 1.45, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 206.20 per kg in 702 lots.

Marketmen said trimming of positions by participants to book profits amid low demand in the domestic spot market, kept pressure on prices.

