BJP takes out victory rally in Jammu

Amid chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram", BJP activists took out a mega rally here on Thursday to celebrate the overwhelming Lok Sabha poll trends in favour of the saffron party across large swathes of the country.
MLC Surinder Ambardar led the rally comprising over 40 vehicles carrying hundreds of workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Raising slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, the BJP workers distributed sweets, burst crackers and danced to drum beats.
"This is a victory of the people of the country. They have reposed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership. It is the victory of Modiji's work -- from ensuring peace, progress and development to taking strong security measures," Ambardar told reporters.
He said the resounding mandate in favour of the BJP and the prime minister would stamp out terrorism from the Kashmir valley and ensure peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
The saffron party is set to repeat its 2014 performance in the state as the latest trends show the party leading with huge margins in three of its six Lok Sabha seats.
The BJP had bagged the three seats of Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh in the 2014 parliamentary polls riding on a Modi wave.
