BJP to corner AAP govt in Delhi Assembly over JNU sedition case

AAP's "drama" over grant of full statehood and the delay in granting sanction for prosecution in the JNU case will be highlighted to corner the government during Assembly's budget session which starts on February 22, BJP Vijendra Thursday said.

Gupta, who is also the of Opposition in the House said the BJP will force the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to answer about the delay in granting sanction for prosecution in the JNU case.

The Police in January filed a chargesheet against former (JNUSU) and others in the case registered in 2016.

The police also charged former JNU students and for allegedly shouting anti- slogans during an event on the university campus on February 9, 2016 to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind

Police has sought permission from the city government for prosecution in the case which is still pending.

said BJP legislators will also raise the issue of telephone calls being made to voters to mislead them that their names have been deleted from electoral rolls in Delhi.

The "drama" of ruling over full statehood will also be highlighted in the budget session, said.

"This is an excuse by to avoid answering questions over its failures in past four years," Gupta told reporters.

Non implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme of central government and issues related with e-PoS system of ration distribution will also be raised by the opposition in the House, he added.

