A controversial British former media to Malaysia's toppled is being sought by authorities for allegedly laundering $3.4 million, officials said Thursday, nine months after his boss was ejected from office.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Paul Stadlen, who is believed to have fled shortly after the long-ruling government of former suffered a shock election defeat.

faced claims of huge corruption, including that he and his cronies plundered billions of dollars from a sovereign wealth fund and used it to buy everything from high-end to art.

Stadlen was known for staunchly defending Najib even as corruption allegations against him multiplied, and was reputed to have a hard-partying, playboy lifestyle during his years in

A source in the Malaysian attorney-general's office told AFP that charges against Stadlen were presented to a magistrate's court Wednesday in order to get an arrest warrant.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said the warrant was then passed on to international police organisation This may trigger an international hunt for Stadlen, whose current whereabouts are unknown.

Stadlen is accused of two separate counts of money laundering amounting to more than 14 million ringgit ($3.4 million).

He was alleged to have funnelled the money in 2014 and 2015 from an account belonging to a firm to "several individuals and companies", the source said. An from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, which drew up the charges, confirmed an arrest warrant had been issued for Stadlen.

The firm's was Hafarizam Harun, the to He was charged in for alleged money laundering, state agency reported.

British firm said Stadlen "categorically denies any wrongdoing".

"The has a political agenda, and Paul is now caught up in the backlash against former Najib Razak," the firm said in a statement. Since losing power, Najib has been arrested for alleged corruption and is due to go on trial.

