BJP urges AP&Telananga Guv to act on 'malpractices' in TTD

: Alleging malpractices, including in sale of darshan tickets in the famous Lord temple at Tirumala, the Tuesday requested and Telangana E S L Narasimhan to advise the authorities concerned to take steps to curb them.

A delegation, comprising G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Telangana K Laxman, former Union and Secunderabad MPBandaru Dattatrayaand other leaders from both states submitted a memorandum to the here and sought his action on the matter.

The leaders claimed that according to their reliable sources, some officials working in the Chief Minister's office were 'colluding' with the staff at the Joint Executive Officer in

"They are getting involved in corruption with the help of some brokers and are selling various darshan tickets outside for huge money against the rules and dharma," the BJP leaders alleged.

The delegation cited an alleged malpractice incident of September 2018, wherein it was claimed that darshan tickets and other ritual tickets were sold in "black" at hefty prices.

According to the BJP leaders, the mediators/brokers are "misusuing" VIP (recommendation) letters and in some cases VIPs were instigating the brokers as a source of income for themselves.

Though the had identified the brokers and those involved and prepared a report, it did not see the light of day due to 'pressure' from higher ups in the departments and politicians, they alleged.

The BJP leaders also alleged that other darshan tickets were also being sold through the brokers, who, they claimed, have deep-rooted contacts with TTD officials and politicians, with everyone getting their "share of commission".

It was high time that the whole system was revamped and honest and god-fearing people were appointed at crucial places or otherwise temple system would be exposed to "ridicule and mockery", they said.

"Under the circumstances, we request you (Governor) to peruse and assimilate the seriousness of the matter and advise the concerned to take necessary stringent steps to curb the malpractices at the very feet of Lord Sri and to uphold the sanctity and dharma,"the BJP leaders said.

