BJP uses politics for empowerment of nation: Rajnath Singh

is not into to gain power, but for the empowerment of the nation,Union Home minister said here Saturday.

The opposition Congress, on the other hand, was pursuing only to regain power at the Centre by forging a coalition of variousparties, he said, addressing an intellectualsmeeting organised by the BJP's district unit.

"Their (Congress) efforts are not going to yield any result andNarendra Modi will become again," he said.

The said the BJP's policy was justice for all and appeasement of none and added that the nation needs a strong government, not anunstable coalition.

He said that as the fastest growing economy, the country was set to become one of the top three super powers in the world.

Various schemes launched by the had improvedthe lot of common man in the last five years, he said.

The introduced by the governmentwas a success and 98.8 per cent of families now have toiletfacilities, Singh claimed.

More than 18,000 villages wereelectrified under the 'power for village' and 'power for all' missions, he said.

State B S Yeddyurappa, Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLA Vedavyas Kamath were among those present.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)