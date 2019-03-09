BJP uses politics for empowerment of nation: Rajnath Singh

-
BJP is not into politics to gain power, but for the empowerment of the nation,Union Home minister Rajnath Singh said here Saturday.
The opposition Congress, on the other hand, was pursuing politics only to regain power at the Centre by forging a coalition of variousparties, he said, addressing an intellectualsmeeting organised by the BJP's district unit.
"Their (Congress) efforts are not going to yield any result andNarendra Modi will become Prime Minister again," he said.
The union minister said the BJP's policy was justice for all and appeasement of none and added that the nation needs a strong government, not anunstable coalition.
He said that as the fastest growing economy, the country was set to become one of the top three super powers in the world.
Various schemes launched by the Union government had improvedthe lot of common man in the last five years, he said.
The Swachh Bharat mission introduced by the governmentwas a success and 98.8 per cent of families now have toiletfacilities, Singh claimed.
More than 18,000 villages wereelectrified under the 'power for village' and 'power for all' missions, he said.
State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLA Vedavyas Kamath were among those present.
