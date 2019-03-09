Cong to hold CWC meet, rally in Gujarat on March 12

The Working Committee meeting will be held in on March 12 to mark the launch of historic March by from the here in 1930, said Saturday.

He said the meeting of the party's highest decision-making body will be followed by a public rally in Adalaj in Gandhinagar.

It will be attended by Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former and of Congress-ruled states.

"The meeting of Working Committee (CWC) will be held in Ahmedabad on March 12 to mark the launch of historic March by in 1930. The CWC will meet in for the first time since 1961, after a gap of 58 years," Chavda told reporters here.

The visit will begin with Congress leaders paying tribute to the Father of the Nation at the Sabarmati Ashram, he said.

Preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and poll campaign will be discussed in the CWC meet, he said.

The meet, which was earlier scheduled for February 28, was shifted on account of tensions between and due to the February 26 IAF air strike and the neighbouring country's unsuccessful retaliatory strike on February 27.

