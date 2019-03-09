Bus driver, conductor arrested for robbing passengers

The Police have arrested the driver and of a private bus who allegedly used to rob passengers, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Jitender Singh Porwar (34), a resident of district in Uttarakhand, and Amit (24), a resident of Delhi's Shahdara, they said.

According to of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal, seven people filed a case with a Police team at Sarai Kale Khan bus stand on March 8 alleging that the driver and the took away their cash.

"The victims told police that they all had reached Railway Station by train on March 8 and after that, they boarded a private bus for Najafgarh. When the bus reached Yamuna Bridge, the of the bus closed the rear door of the bus and threatened all the passengers with a stick and looted their money. After looting them, the accused persons asked them to de-board the bus near Sarai Kale Khan flyover," the DCP said.

A case was registered and the accused were apprehended within two hours from ISBT, Biswal said.

The bus used to run between Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and Noida. The bus has been seized and Rs 4,000 was seized from the accused, the DCP added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)