Meghalaya gets its first modern abattoir in Mawiong

Saturday got its first modern abattoir built at a cost of 21.67 crore at Mawiong near here.

Sanctioned in 2010 by the National for Rural Development (NABARD), the abattoir has a capacity of slaughtering 240 cattle, 240 pigs and 160 goats a day, said.

In his inaugural address, said the people in the city will now get quality and hygienic meat from the abbatoir as the meat will pass through stringent quality checks by veterinarians.

He said that the is equipped with effluent treatment plant for scientifically managing the solid and liquid waste emanating from it.

Tynsong also said the demand for meat in remains very high throughout the year which has prompted many people to take up livestock rearing as a full-time occupation.

Members of the Khasi Jaintia Butchers Welfare Association were provided with an orientation and training programme to work in the improved hygienic environment of the new facility, an official of the said.

