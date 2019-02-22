BJP will contest Mizoram Lok Sabha seat

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

The BJP state unit Friday announced that the party would contest the Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram and also the Assembly by-election.

Mizoram has only one Lok Sabha seat. By-election to the Aizawl West-I Assembly seat is most likely to be held simultaneously with the parliamentary polls.

A press statement issued by the state BJP unit said that the meeting of the office bearers of the BJP Mizoram Pradesh, chaired by state unit president Prof John V Hluna took the decision on Friday.

"The names of the candidates for both the polls would be announced after the search committee, which will be constituted soon, makes its recommendations," the statement said.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 20:35 IST

