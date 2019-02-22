BJP will contest Mizoram Lok Sabha seat

The BJP state unit Friday announced that the party would contest the seat in and also the Assembly by-election.

has only one seat. By-election to the seat is most likely to be held simultaneously with the parliamentary polls.

A press statement issued by the state BJP unit said that the meeting of the office bearers of the BJP Pradesh, chaired by state unit Prof took the decision on Friday.

"The names of the candidates for both the polls would be announced after the search committee, which will be constituted soon, makes its recommendations," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)