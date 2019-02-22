Silaghat-Tambaram weekly express train flagged off

Friday flagged off a weekly express train from in to in Tamil Nadu, which will help people of four central districts reach Chennai.

The of state for railways flagged off the train from station, though it will run every week between in district and in southern Chennai.

The Guwahati- Express has been extended to run from to provide a direct link from Silghat to Tambaram fulfilling a long standing demand of the people of Central

It will leave from every Friday at 8.30 am to reach Tambaram at 8.50 pm on Sunday. On return journey, the train will leave from Tambaram at pm on Monday to reach Silghat Town at am on Thursday.

Gohain said the people of Nagaon, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Sonitpur will not require to go to Guwahati for availing a train to visit Chennai.

The train will also help tourists visit the Kaziranga National Park, famed for its one-horned rhinos, as they can now get down at Jakhalabandha which is a short distance from Kaziranga, he said.

Stating that efforts are on to remove all bottlenecks in railway operations in the state, the said four manned level crossing gates in Hojai-Habaipur section will soon be replaced with road over bridges or limited height subways to improve punctuality and increase the safety aspect.

Double lining of the entire route from Bongaigaon to Lumding has been sanctioned and similar work for Lumding-Hojai section is almost complete, he added.

He assured the people that more trains will run from Nagaon to places like and Delhi, and after completion of the development work of Silghat Town, more long distance trains will start from there.

is being developed as a terminal station and recently a direct train to Kolkata was flagged off from there.

