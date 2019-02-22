JUST IN
M'rashtra govt to dip into contingency fund for drought relief

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Maharashtra government has decided to draw Rs 2,000 crore from its contingency fund to undertake relief measures in the drought-affected areas.

As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued on February 21, the amount drawn from the contingency fund was over and above the Rs 2,909 crore disbursed to farmers from 151 drought -hit talukas who suffered crop losses.

The sum of Rs 2,000 crore being drawn from the contingency fund will be released at the divisional level, the government order said.

Farmers who have suffered more than 33 per cent crop loss are being given financial assistance in two instalments.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 20:35 IST

