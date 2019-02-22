M'rashtra govt to dip into contingency fund for drought relief

The government has decided to draw Rs 2,000 crore from its to undertake relief measures in the drought-affected areas.

As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued on February 21, the amount drawn from the was over and above the Rs 2,909 crore disbursed to farmers from 151 -hit talukas who suffered crop losses.

The sum of Rs 2,000 crore being drawn from the will be released at the divisional level, the government order said.

Farmers who have suffered more than 33 per cent crop loss are being given financial assistance in two instalments.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)