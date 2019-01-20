BJP will form govt on its own in Odisha: Bhupender Yadav

BJP National General Secretary Sunday claimed that the saffron party will form the govenrment on its own in Odisha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies have gained wide acceptance.

"BJP will form the government on its own in Odisha. The people of the state this time will reject the BJD and install a BJP government," Yadav told reporters here.

Claiming that the BJD government in Odisha has failed to provide benefits of various central schemes to the people at grassroot level, Yadav said: "We are determined to form our government in Odisha and ensure that central schemes really reach the people here".

Yadav, however, avoided questions on Narendra Modi's alleged soft stand on the BJD chief and Odisha Chief Minister during his last three public rallies in the state.

"This may be your personal observation," Yadav said.

The said he would visit different states carrying the message of resolutions of BJPs national meet held in

"I am travelling to different states to inform people about the hike of MSP (minimum support price), work done by PM and the pro-people initiatives taken by the central government," he said.

Asked on the United Opposition Rally of 22 non-BJP parties in Kolkata on Saturday, Yadav said: They (opposition) are not united and lack leadership. Many of the leaders have past cases of corruption against them. They have joined the Mahagathbandhan as they are feeling the heat from the NDA government".

