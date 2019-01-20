Manpreet Badal to lead Punjab's delegation at WEF

A government delegation, led by Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, will attend the (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, from January 21 to 26.

and Invest Rajat Agarwal will be accompanying at the yearly gathering that brings together leaders, top executives of global companies and some of the most prominent faces in the world of business.

The agenda includes brainstorming on global topics and issues ranging from food security, healthcare, road safety, to shaping the future of mobility, and technology. The discussions help define the world's top priorities and shape global industry and regional agendas.

At the event, will speak at multiple sessions such as 'Country Strategy Dialogue for India', 'Discussion around strengthening Global Food Systems', 'Global Road Safety Initiatives and for India' and ' Innovation: Towards a New Leadership Agenda for Action'.

These sessions offer a great opportunity to mark Punjab's presence at the global level and lend its voice on world issues, said an official

The delegation shall also be engaging in one-on-one meetings with global leaders including Chris Johnson, of (Asia, and Africa), Christoph Wolff, of WEF (Mobility Industry and System Initiatives), Magesvaran Suranjan, of Proctor and Gamble (Asia-Pacific, India, and Africa) and Teresa Carlson, vice- of Worldwide Public Sector at (web services) to discuss investment opportunities and pilot projects that could be undertaken in

Punjab has, over the past two years, undertaken a number of measures to improve the investment climate in the state, the said.

