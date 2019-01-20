Room-mate kills woman in Bhubaneswar

A 31-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her room- here on Saturday night, police said.

The incident took place at Lane-5 of Gouri Nagar under limits in Bhubaneswar at about 2.45 am last night.

The victim was identified as (31) of Balasore.

The police have arrested 36-year-old Amisha Mitra, the victim's room-mate, after she confessed to the crime.

Police said the two women were staying for years in a rented house at Gouri Nagar area here. Amisha allegedly used the kitchen knife to slit the throat of her room-mate, police said.

However, the police was yet to assertain the motive behind the killing. While one worked at an NGO, another was working with a consultancy firm.

The incident came to light when the owner of the house spotted the blood-soaked body inside the house and informed the matter to following which her room partner was arrested.

"They were friends, but the motive of the killing had not been assertained. The victim's marriage was fixed some days ago," said DCP

