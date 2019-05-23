Sadhvi Pragya: From prison cell to temple of democracy

From her controversial entry into the poll fray to defeating veteran in Bhopal, of the BJP was perhaps the most talked about candidate of this

Moment her candidature was announced by the BJP from the Bhopal seat, the 49-year-old activist, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case currently on bail, frequently courted controversy with her statements.

From her offensive remarks on 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare to the 1992 demolition of the and then on Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse, Thakur hogged the limelight almost on a daily basis.

However, all these statements, which embarrassed the BJP leadership no end, did not deter the from trouncing Singh, 72, a two-time former and veteran figure in the politics.

Thakur, who contested her maiden election, humbled Singh by a staggering margin of 3,64,822 votes.

was so annoyed with Thakur's description of Godse as a "true patriot" that he said he would never be able to forgive her for that remark.

Those who know Thakur since her childhood, when she was fondly called 'Pappi', have a lot to recall about her many roles.

Born in district to a family associated with the RSS, she has donned many roles - that of a naughty child, a motorbike-riding tomboy thrashing eve-teasers, a bomb blast accused and subsequently a sadhvi (ascetic).

The saffron-robbed outspoken sadhvi, who spent several years in jail in the 2008 case of Maharashtra, has emerged as a giant killer and icon after trouncing Singh.

"Pragya was like any other naughty child. She was good at studies," her father friend Ram Bhuwan Kushwaha told

"I know Pragya since she was just 10 because as Jan Sangh Bhopal I used to visit Lahar (her native place) in district," he said.

"I used to often drop in at the house of Pragyas father CP Singh, an RSS functionary, near Lahar bus stand. Her father was an Ayurveda practitioner whose clinic remained packed with patients, recalls Kushwaha, a now based in Bhopal.

He said once he went to see Singh and came to know that Thakur had gone with her sister to local market and had thrashed some eve-teasers there.

"Her heroic deed became the talk of the town then," he said, going down the memory lane.

Thakur would be often spotted riding a motorbike clad in a shirt and a pair of jeans, a rare sight among women in the conservative Lahar area.

She was not only a well-known person in her home district, but also at Bilaigarh in Balodabazar district of neighbouring Chhattisgarh, which was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in November 2000.

"She wore T-shirt and jeans and used to ride a motorcycle when she stayed with her at Bilaigarh," had told newsmen here.

"She dealt with many people with slippers. She stabbed a man in his chest in 2001...the entire Bilaigarh knows. Her behaviour had been like that of a habitual criminal," Baghel had said.

The BJP had dubbed Baghel's statement as shameful and baseless.

About the cropped hair which Thakur still spots in her sadhvis avatar, Kushwaha recalled that once somebody jokingly told her that her hair were too pretty.

"She straightaway went to a barbers shop and got her head shaved. After that she did not wear long hair," he said.

"Since her early age, she turned indifferent to worldly things, Kushwaha said.

"Pragya did her graduation and masters in history from the MGS College, Bhind," her another acquaintance and said.

"She had a passion for motorbikes since her student days. He was fond of Rajdoot and Enfield Bullet, he said.

"Didi (Thakur) had also been the of women's kabbadi team of the MGS College," he said, adding she holds a Bachelor of Physical Education (B PEd) degree.

"As her father was an RSS ideologue and a journalist, didi (sister) was associated with activities since her early life," Bhadoria, a resident of Bhind, said.

She later shifted to Bhopal and became organising For some time she was Ujjain district general

"Didi stayed for some time with her eldest sister Upmas family that lives in Chhattisgarh," Bhadoria said.

"She had been active in Durga Vahini, the VHP's women wing. Didi formed the Jai Vande Mataram Jan Kalyan Samiti," he added.

Thakur along with her family shifted to Surat, in 2002-2003 where her youngest sister lives, said Bhadoria, adding her father set up a nursing home there.

"This was the time when she renounced the material world and became a sadhvi. She came in contact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the Chief minister, Bhadoria said.

A motorbike, registered in her name, was allegedly used in the blast at Malegaon, a town in North Maharashtra, and that led to her arrest in 2008.

Thakur was given a clean chit by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), but the trial court refused to discharge her from the case.

The court dropped charges against her under the Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), but she is being tried under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The granted her bail in 2017.

However, fresh trouble is brewing for Thakur.

The government is planning to reopen an old murder case against Thakur.

The Congress-led government in is seeking legal opinion on reopening the murder case of ex-RSS pracharak Sunil Joshi, in which Thakur had been acquitted, P C Sharma had said Tuesday.

Joshi was shot dead in district on December 29, 2007.

Thakur and seven other accused were acquitted by a court in 2017 due to lack of evidence against them.

