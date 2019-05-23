BJP wins four seats in Gujarat, leading on other 22 seats

The BJP has won four out of 26 seats in and is leading on all the remaining seats by large margins as the counting is underway.

BJP's won from Anand constituency, defeating candidate and former Union by 1.97 lakh votes.

In Bardoli, BJP's Parbhu Vasava defeated Congress' by 2.15 lakh votes.

In Chhota Udepur, BJP's Gitaben Rathva won by a margin of 3.77 lakh votes, defeating Congress' Ranjitsinh Rathva.

BJP's won seat by 3.68 lakh votes, defeating candidate

has gained a lead of over 5.55 lakh votes against candidate C J Chavda in Gandhinagar seat.

While the lead of BJP's Navsari candidate C R Patil, at 6.89 lakh, remains the highest on all of 26 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)