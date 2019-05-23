BJP wins four seats in Gujarat, leading on other 22 seats

-
The BJP has won four out of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and is leading on all the remaining seats by large margins as the counting is underway.
BJP's Mitesh Patel won from Anand Lok Sabha constituency, defeating Congress candidate and former Union minister Bharat Solanki by 1.97 lakh votes.
In Bardoli, BJP's Parbhu Vasava defeated Congress' Tushar Chaudhary by 2.15 lakh votes.
In Chhota Udepur, BJP's Gitaben Rathva won by a margin of 3.77 lakh votes, defeating Congress' Ranjitsinh Rathva.
BJP's Mohan Kundariya won Rajkot seat by 3.68 lakh votes, defeating Congress candidate Lalit Kagathara.
BJP president Amit Shah has gained a lead of over 5.55 lakh votes against Congress candidate C J Chavda in Gandhinagar seat.
While the lead of BJP's Navsari candidate C R Patil, at 6.89 lakh, remains the highest on all of 26 seats.
