JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Australian horse racing industry rocked by drug arrest

OVL FY19 net profit jumps 71 pc on rise in oil production
Business Standard

Blast in Assam's Hailakandi district, no casualty

Press Trust of India  |  Hailakandi 

A blast was reported at a place in Hailakandi district of Assam on Friday, partially damaging a place of worship, a police officer said.

No casualty has been reported so far, Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Mohneesh Mishra told PTI.

A mosque, located at Kachurtal near the inter-state boundary with Mizoram, was partially damaged in the explosion that occurred at 2 am, Mishra said.

The device used in the attack was yet to be ascertained, the SP said.

A police team has rushed to the spot.

Miscreants from across Mizoram were suspected to have triggered the blast, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 11:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements