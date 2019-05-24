Blast in Assam's Hailakandi district, no casualty

A blast was reported at a place in district of on Friday, partially damaging a place of worship, a said.

No casualty has been reported so far, Superintendent of Police told PTI.

A mosque, located at Kachurtal near the inter-state boundary with Mizoram, was partially damaged in the explosion that occurred at 2 am, Mishra said.

The device used in the attack was yet to be ascertained, the SP said.

A police team has rushed to the spot.

Miscreants from across were suspected to have triggered the blast, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)