Blast in Assam's Hailakandi district, no casualty

A blast was reported at a place in Hailakandi district of Assam on Friday, partially damaging a place of worship, a police officer said.
No casualty has been reported so far, Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Mohneesh Mishra told PTI.
A mosque, located at Kachurtal near the inter-state boundary with Mizoram, was partially damaged in the explosion that occurred at 2 am, Mishra said.
The device used in the attack was yet to be ascertained, the SP said.
A police team has rushed to the spot.
Miscreants from across Mizoram were suspected to have triggered the blast, he said.
