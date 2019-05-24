JUST IN
Over 5,000 voters opted for NOTA in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

Over 5,000 voters opted for the none of the above (NOTA) button in elections to the Muzaffarnagar parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, election officials said.

Ten candidates were in the fray for Muzaffarnagar seat which was retained by BJP's Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, who defeated his nearest rival and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh by 6,526 votes.

According to the election officials, 5,061 voters opted for NOTA here.

While Balyan secured 5,73,780 votes, Singh polled 5,67,254 votes. Independent candidate Neel Kumar got 4,884 votes -- less than what was polled for NOTA.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 11:36 IST

