Over 5,000 voters opted for NOTA in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Over 5,000 voters opted for the (NOTA) button in elections to the parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, election officials said.

Ten candidates were in the fray for seat which was retained by BJP's Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, who defeated his nearest rival and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief by 6,526 votes.

According to the election officials, 5,061 voters opted for NOTA here.

While Balyan secured 5,73,780 votes, Singh polled 5,67,254 votes. got 4,884 votes -- less than what was polled for NOTA.

