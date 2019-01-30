Blast kills 8 in China

Eight persons were killed and three others injured in an explosion in an apartment in Chinese city of on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the fourth floor of an apartment building in a downtown neighbourhood, state-run agency reported.

Firefighters, police and ambulances were rushed to the scene immediately after the incident happened.

The preliminary investigation shows the incident was caused by the improper use of gas by residents. Further investigation is underway, the state-run media said.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)