Block forest officer dies as car falls into gorge in HP

A was killed and two others sustained injuries when their car fell into a gorge in tehsil of the district here, the police said Thursday.

at Shilaroo, Ram Lal, died in the accident that occurred near Bithal-Godhna link road on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Shimla of police Pramod Shukla said.

Kotgarh Forest Range Officer, Mohan Lal Verma, and sustained injuries in the accident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)