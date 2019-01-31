Patna HC quashes case against Mukul Wasnik

The High Court on Thursday quashed a case registered against senior and former Union Wasnik in Bihar's district nearly a decade ago.

Justice passed the order allowing a petition filed by Wasnik who had challenged a court order of 2011.

The court had taken cognizance of allegations levelled by an Sudhir Kumar Ojha under various IPC sections.

Ojha had filed a complaint in the court in 2010 against the then Sonia Gandhi, the then Rahul Gandhi, Wasnik who was the then All Committee in-charge for the state and other local office-bearers of the state.

An by profession, Ojha had alleged that he had been "cheated" by the party leaders who made a "false promise" of giving him a Congress ticket for the assembly polls held that year.

A year later, the court dropped charges against and but had issued summons against Wasnik.

