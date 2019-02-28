Elderly man dies in house fire in Himachal village

An elderly man died when a fire broke out in his house in Himachal Pradesh's district, officials said Thursday.

Shishu Jamwal (63) ofDhook village in Thural tehsil of Dheera subdivision died on Wednesday night in the blaze that gutted four other houses, they added.

The cause of the fire was an electrical short circuit, they added.

An interim relief of Rs 20000 was provided to the kin of the deceased, the officials said, adding that Rs 10000 each were given to the house owners.

